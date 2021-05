The world is a beautiful place, but with many ugly scars. The world is a beautiful place, but has suffered many wounds. We have gathered together here today in order to grieve, and that grief is on account of one of those countless wounds. But grief is also our standing testimony to the beauty of the world, and of our acute awareness of the discordance between what is the case and what ought to be. If there were no discordance, there could be no grief.