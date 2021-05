Employment opportunities will be available at a job fair tomorrow in Conway. The event will take place at SC Works Conway where ten employers will conduct on-site interviews for both full- and part-time positions. S&W Ready Mix Concrete, Carolinas Staffing Solutions, Coastal Asphalt and Rhino Demolition, and Conway Medical Center are just some of the ones that will be present. For those interested in applying for work, the job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 200 A Victory Lane in Conway. You should dress professionally and bring a resume. Keep in mind COVID protocols will be in place.