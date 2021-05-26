Green Lantern Star Mark Strong Was Excited for Sequel

When reports first emerged that a new Face/Off was being developed from Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard and The Guest writer Simon Barrett, most fans assumed it would be a reimagining of the original film, only for Wingard to later clarify he hoped to get original stars Nicolas Cage and John Travolta to return. If fans are hoping to get confirmation that more figures from the original action film would reprise their roles, it sounds as though you'll have to wait patiently, as Joan Allen was unaware of the follow-up entirely until recently. As we wait for updates on Allen possibly returning for the new film, fans can see her in Lisey's Story, which debuts on Apple TV+ on June 4th.