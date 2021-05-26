newsbreak-logo
Pontiac, MI

Innocent Man Went To Prison For Murder; WMU Project Got Him Freed

By Benson
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maybe this story isn’t as “sexy” as “The Fugitive”, but this story is true and it's real, and is one of several that just make you shake your head and wonder how do things like this happen. And with some pride, we know the cause of justice was helped by WMU’s Cooley Law School.

