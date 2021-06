Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of a wide variety of world-renowned brands that offer rich environments, universes, gameplay and compelling storylines that have over the years revolutionized the industry whether by its storytelling or formula. Some of these titles include Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Just Dance and The Division. As Ubisoft continues to grow and push the boundaries of the industry, the company has endeavored to provide quality titles and content within its current releases. Ubisoft is scheduled to appear at the E3 Showcase on 12th June, featuring a diverse lineup of announcements, fan favorites and of course, surprises. The Ubisoft Forward showcase this year will be streamed live at 12PM P.T. on its website, in twelve different languages to guarantee accessibility for all.