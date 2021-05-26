newsbreak-logo
Texas State

The Lt. Gov calls for special session after his bills die in the Texas house

By Chris Fox
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick took to Twitter to let Governor Abbott know he wants a special session of the State legislature to be called to take up three bills that failed to make it through the Texas House on Tuesday night. Patrick listed the three in his tweet: Senate Bill 29, which restricts sports played by transgender kids, Senate Bill 10, which would end taxpayer funded lobbying and Senate Bill 12, which would create a legal challenge for those censored on Facebook or Twitter.

