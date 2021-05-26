newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Former student files lawsuit against St. Edward High School

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EsrBk_0aCLZifD00

A former St. Edward High School student has filed a lawsuit against the school alleging that an older cross-country teammate attacked him and simulated sex during five separate assaults when he was a freshman.

The alleged assaults, five in total, happened when the former student was a freshmen at the school in 2019. Three during an overnight running camp, one at a hotel in Dayton while the team was there for a meet and the other during a team meal, the lawsuit stated.

The suit, filed in the United State District Court in Cleveland, said St. Edward High School violated Title IX, the federal law that protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

The victim and his family are seeking monetary damages "for the loss of educational opportunities, humiliation, embarrassment, reputational harm, emotional and physical distress, mental anguish, and other economic and non-economic damages."

The older teammate, identified in the suit as Delinquent 1, was described as physically stronger than the victim. During the course of the running camp, the victim was physically assaulted in a sexual manner by Delinquent 1 on three separate occasions.

The lawsuit alleges that Delinquent 1 approached the victim, threw him down, pinned his arms, and then simulated anal sex on him. During each alleged assault, other students were present.

In 2019, the plaintiff enrolled at St. Edward High School over other options based on the “school mission, student life and responsibility and its commitment to excellence," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit described the plaintiff as an “excellent student and a gifted runner who excelled in track and cross country."

Each time they happened, the victim did not report the unprovoked attacks out of fear, the lawsuit stated.

In September 2019, the victim was at a team-sponsored pre-meet dinner when Delinquent 1 followed him into the restroom, threw him to the floor, pinned his arms and simulated anal sex, the lawsuit stated.

Weeks later on a separate occasion, the cross-country team traveled to Dayton where the victim was assigned a room with three other freshmen students.

During the evening, Delinquent 1 and other older members of the team entered the room where the victim was staying. Again, the lawsuit alleges, Delinquent 1 pinned and held the victim down on the bed, before simulating anal sex.

“None of the other students intervened, and instead were all heard laughing,” the lawsuit stated.

One of the students who witnessed the assault, identified as Delinquent 3 in the document, filmed the assault on his smartphone. Over the course of several days, members of the cross country team shared videos of the assault.

The video of Delinquent 1 holding down and “committing the physical, sexual assault against Plaintiff became known as 'The Rape Video.'”

In August 2020, the parents of the victim saw the video and met with the head coach of the cross country team, who is mentioned in the suit, to discuss the video and the alleged assaults.

In the following weeks of meeting with the head coach, the victim’s parents provided images and exchanges that had been shared by members of the team about their son.

When the victim’s parents asked the coach why he would have allowed younger students to be unsupervised during the trip, the lawsuit stated “he did not want to be responsible for any supervision, and instead only wanted to coach the team."

On Sept. 4, 2020, the Dean of Students of St. Edward High School informed cross country students and parents of the initial investigation “to fully understand and bring to light the impact of these types of postings," the document stated.

The victim’s attorney, Jeffrey C. Miller, of Brennan Manna Diamond, LLC in Cleveland, said his client stopped attending St. Edward High Schools because of “the sexual assaults and subsequent bullying, hazing, and intimidation, and the defendants’ failure to investigate or fix the issues."

The victim and his family moved out of the Cleveland area, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit stated Delinquent 1 was suspended from school at the point when students were permitted to complete school online. The document said he allegedly resumed in-person school at the beginning of October 2020.

According to the lawsuit, the school told the victim’s parents they were cooperating with the Lakewood Police Department, which closed the investigation because it did not have jurisdiction over the event that occurred in Dayton.

St. Edward High School released the following statement to News 5:

“St. Edward High School (St. Ed’s) has received and is reviewing a lawsuit filed involving our school and a situation that occurred in 2019. While we cannot provide details on pending legal matters and must protect the privacy of our students, it is important to know that we did not learn of these concerns until September 2020.

“When we did, we took immediate action to report to the authorities what was believed to have occurred as we are required to do by law. Further, we took additional steps to conduct an internal investigation, imposed disciplinary actions as appropriate against those involved, and required mandatory training and education for the athletic team involved.

“St. Ed’s takes our responsibility for the safety and well-being of our students seriously. In this case, as with any such claims, we acted swiftly to engage and respond in the best interests of our students.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Title Ix#Hazing#Law School#High Court#High School Students#State Court#Title Ix#Llc#St Edward High Schools#Delinquent 1#Cleveland On Roku#Apple Tv#Directv#Amazon Fire Tv#Amazon Alexa#Youtube Tv#Student Life#Plaintiff#Discrimination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
K945

Former Shreveport Lawyer to Hear Lawsuits Against LSU

Legal maneuvering continues in the battle facing LSU. WBRZ TV reports all of the federal judges in the Baton Rouge area have recused themselves from getting involved in hearing lawsuits against the University. These cases deal with the University's handing of Title IX cases. But New Orleans federal district judge,...
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Chill-Can developer files lawsuit against Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — The Chill-Can project’s developer filed a lawsuit against the city to stop it from recouping a $1.5 million grant it gave the company as well as seizing the company’s property and buildings. M.J. Joseph Development Corp. and its sister company, Joseph Manufacturing Co. Inc., both of Irvine, Calif.,...
Monongalia County, WVWDTV

Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A pediatric physician formerly employed by WVU Medicine claims she was wrongfully fired after reporting patient safety concerns. Dr. Lubna Mehyar filed a lawsuit in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Friday. The lawsuit accuses WVU Board of Governors and WVU Medical Corporation of discrimination, retaliation and breach of contract.
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Federal lawsuit filed against Clinton, 2 police officers

CLINTON — The family of a Clinton man fatally shot by Clinton police last year has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Clinton and two of its police officers, claiming excessive use of force violated his constitutional rights under state and federal law. The estate of Jacob Dau,...
Tallahassee, FLflarecord.com

FAMU students who failed tests file discrimination lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE - Three disabled Leon County residents are seeking to sue the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees and university staff under the Florida Education Equity Act, alleging discriminatory treatment in relation to having a safe environment for taking an exam. The suit was filed May 11 by attorney...
LawNews 12

Teacher files pandemic-related lawsuit against Nassau BOCES

Former teacher Susan Rosenberg recently filed a lawsuit against Nassau Boards of Cooperative Educational Services for claims it failed to accommodate her health issues and concerns during the coronavirus pandemic. Nassau BOCES offers more than 130 cost-effective, shared programs and services, including special education, career training for high-school students and...
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Hampden District Attorney files lawsuit against Department of Justice

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGG/WSHM)-- Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni filed a lawsuit Wednesday, demanding documents from the U.S. Department of Justice that were used in the investigation into the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau. Anthony Gulluni said he needs these documents to be able to act on the conclusions from the...
Public SafetyPosted by
Oxygen

Assistant Principal And Her Daughter Face Up To 16 Years For Allegedly Rigging Homecoming Queen Election

An assistant principal and her daughter face up to 16 years behind bars for allegedly rigging their Florida high school’s homecoming queen election in their favor. Emily Rose Grover and her mother Laura Rose Carroll, 50, were arrested in March after an investigation found that Carroll and Grover hacked into the system of Tate High School in Cantonment to ensure that Grover was elected, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
High SchoolKFDA

High school criticized for changes to female students' yearbook photos

Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery is scheduled for May 26. A California center for people with Down syndrome was vandalized about a week after it opened. 30,000 military members claim damages on their personal belongings after moving for a new assignment. Lawmakers say the system needs to be fixed. National. Suspect in...
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Area Papa John's

A federal judge approved a class-action lawsuit Monday against a company that owns 22 Papa John’s franchises, including the Harrisonburg location. The lawsuit, filed in October in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg by a former delivery driver in Staunton and Waynesboro, claims that drivers were not properly compensated by the pizza chain for using their personal vehicles.
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31

MIAMI (AP) — The teenage killer who lured a friend into a bathroom stall at their suburban Miami middle school 17 years ago and cut his throat has died in prison. Florida Department of Corrections online records show Michael Hernandez, 31, died Thursday. He had been incarcerated at Columbia Correctional Institute, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Jacksonville. No cause of death was released, but WFOR-TV said Hernandez was seen on video collapsing, and no foul play is suspected.