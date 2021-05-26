newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

AAPI Heritage Month: Donnie Chin

By SEAneighborhoods
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icn6a_0aCLZgtl00

In celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, and projects connected to the history of Seattle’s AAPI community.

For nearly four decades, Donnie Chin was dedicated to serving, protecting, and inspiring the residents of the Chinatown International District. His leadership and commitment to public safety brought assistance and resources to those in need and, quite literally, saved lives.

As a teenager in 1968, Donnie noticed that emergency response time in the neighborhood was very slow, if there was a response at all. He decided to take matters into his own hands. Chin and his friend Dean Wong began buying medical equipment and doing research on emergency programs. They cleared out a space in Canton Alley where Chin’s family stored inventory from their store, Sun May Co. This became the International District Emergency Center (IDEC). The two patrolled the streets and offered support ranging from carrying groceries and checking in on elderly neighbors to de-escalating altercations and administering first aid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twtsC_0aCLZgtl00

Soon, other neighborhood kids joined the duo. Chin provided basic first aid training and emphasized the importance of giving back to their community by connecting them with area elders to help with translation, shopping, or other chores. Many of the kids’ parents were immigrants; working long, hard hours in restaurants and garment factories. The Emergency Center offered a place for youth to hang out, listen to music, and do homework. The crew became known as Donnie’s Kids.

Chin continued his service to the neighborhood as director of the IDEC until his death in 2015 when he was shot while patrolling the area in his car. Though the case is still open, no one has been charged for the crime.

After his death, volunteer street patrolling ceased, and the IDEC services shifted to assistance training and public safety education. Last summer, in the wake of protests for George Floyd and a spike in anti-Asian violence, there was a resurgence of a neighborhood watch program in the CID. In addition to night patrols, volunteers have helped board up and paint businesses, donate money, deliver food, and support the elderly community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmhYu_0aCLZgtl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388q3z_0aCLZgtl00
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

146
Followers
665
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
City
Pacific, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Translation#Seattle Pacific#Chinatown#Aapi Heritage Month#Asian American#Aapi Community#Sun May Co#Idec#The Emergency Center#Canton Alley#Youth#Elderly Neighbors#Area Elders#Immigrants#Anti Asian Violence#Night Patrols
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Preschool Program Provider Transforms School Bus into Mobile Classroom, Bringing Safe, In-Person, Individualized Instruction to Students’ Homes

Contributors: Debra Kinsey, Early Learning Preschool Manager, and Grace Funk, South East Regional Coaching Manager. As the 2020-2021 school year nears its end, DEEL is reflecting on the innovative ways our partners and providers pivoted during the pandemic to continue serving Seattle children, youth, and families. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be highlighting some of the inspiring work we’ve seen over the last year. Here is one example highlighting one of our Seattle Preschool Program providers, Causey’s Learning Center.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Valerie Szopa, Internal Communications Advisor

Role: I like to think of my role as one that connects and informs our employees, from managing our (spot)Light profiles series, writing articles for Network newsletter, and coordinating the Monday Message to creating and co-facilitating programs like Get to Know City Light, Value Ambassadors, and our overall One Utility effort. I’m always looking for ways to best serve our employees with the information and resources they need to do their job effectively (like our meeting toolkit) while providing opportunities to engage with one another.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan Statement on the Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder

Seattle (May 25, 2021) – Today marks one year since George Floyd was killed by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd’s death sparked a civil rights reckoning and hundreds of thousands took to the streets across the country to demand justice for Black men, women, and children wrongfully killed by police throughout our country’s history. Those demonstrations laid the groundwork for Mayor Durkan’s $100 million commitment to address the harm and disparities caused by years of disinvestment, oppression and systemic racism. Though the Mayor has been a national leader on police reform for years, the civil rights reckoning also lead to renewed efforts to reimagine community safety.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

The Seattle Animal Shelter Welcomes New Director

Animal protection and adoption professionals know that social equity plays a role in their work. For example, adoption requirements may eliminate people from marginalized groups if they require home ownership, a fenced yard, or a high fee. Esteban Rodriguez, the new Director of the Seattle Animal Shelter, wants to tackle...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

The Seattle Arts Commission welcomes four new commissioners

The Seattle Arts Commission (SAC) has welcomed four new commissioners Rick Araluce, Ebony Arunga, Vivian Hua and Vanessa Villalobos. They all bring a wealth of experience and diverse artistic backgrounds to SAC that will be invaluable as the commission navigates advocating for the arts and culture sector which has been devasted by the pandemic.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

SDOT celebrates the Asian and Pacific Islander communities! 

The spring month of May is synonymous for Asian Pacific Islander (API) Heritage Month - a time to celebrate the vibrant Asian and Pacific Islander people groups, cultures, and heritage.*    . In celebration of National Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we’ll feature in our Roadside Chat series, the rich histories of Asian and Pacific Islanders in the Pacific...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

As Seattle Surpasses 75.2% of Residents 12+ Beginning Vaccinations, Seattle to Shift to Mobile and Pop-Ups Efforts in West Seattle

Final Day of Operations at West Seattle Vaccination Hub Will Be Wednesday, June 9, 2021. SEATTLE (May 21, 2021) – As Seattle surpasses 75.2% of residents who have begun their vaccinations and demand at West Seattle vaccination hub dramatically declines, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today announced that the last day of operations at the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) West Seattle Vaccination Hub will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Washington state residents and workers will still have the opportunity to receive either their first or second dose at the hub through June 9. All patients who receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will have the opportunity to schedule their second dose at another City of Seattle site. To-date, the City of Seattle has administered over 210,000 vaccinations since becoming a provider on January 14, and SFD has administered 48,135 at the West Seattle hub since it opened in late February.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Filipino History, Culture and Contemporary Life Featured at Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival

Seattle Center Festál: Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival, 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, June 5 and 1:00 p.m. to 3:10 p.m., Sunday, June 6 at https://www.festal.pagdiriwang.com observes Philippine independence from colonial rule and the strength of Filipino identity and imagination through song, dance, music, the spoken word, martial arts and a virtual art exhibit.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Center Congratulates Northwest Folklife Festival on its 50th Anniversary

One of Seattle Center’s most extraordinary and enduring community partnerships celebrates a milestone this year, the 50th anniversary of Northwest Folklife Festival. This massive four-day annual event over Memorial Day weekend, typically presenting around 5,000 artists on 25 stages (in non-pandemic times), traditionally serves as the start of summer on the grounds. In 2021, it takes place virtually, May 28-31, on online at https://nwfolklife.org.
Seattle, WAseattlerefined.com

Not All Superheroes Wear Capes: Wendy Beldin

Sometimes the biggest heroes are the people who you see every single day. The "Not All Superheroes Wear Capes" contest, sponsored by Black Hills Home Services, sought to find people within your communities who were making a difference in others' lives. You responded by nominating the people you felt were...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Morales Thanks Retiring Public Health Director Patty Hayes

Councilmember Tammy J. Morales issued the following statement after the retirement announcement of Seattle-King County Public Health Director Patty Hayes:. “After serving as the Seattle area’s public health director for 30 years, I wish Patty Hayes a well-deserved retirement and thank her for her service. The important role of a public health director is made especially clear when we’re going through a pandemic. Hayes’ leadership was pivotal when the COVID-19 virus first appeared here in the U.S., and has remained steady throughout this past year. From working with local, state and federal public health officials to provide guidance on how to best manage the virus, to now the successful rollout of vaccines in our community, her direction as our public health director has saved a countless number of lives.