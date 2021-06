We are excited to be back with FGS Swaps 2. Just in-time for the eChampions League Final on May 28th at 3PM UK and 10AM EST. Additionally, we have FGS Player Tokens available for each of our Regional Playoffs in June and July, with an eligible broadcast each weekend starting from the East Asia Regional Playoff on June 5-6, and ending with the European Regional PlayStation Playoff on July 11-13. In total, FGS Swaps 2 will have 8 tokens available.