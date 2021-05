A small batch of these moist muffins (so quick to make) might make your day. These moist, chocolately muffins are the perfect destination for bananas that are past their prime. The recipe is for a small batch (six muffins) and is super quick and easy to make. I’m a fan of small batches of baked goods because they yield just enough to satisfy a craving. Leftovers lingering on the counter can pose too much temptation for this sweet-toothed gal and her clan! For helpful tips on baking with bananas (including how ripe they should be), be sure to read Baking Together #15: A Small Batch of Chocolate Banana Muffins. FYI, I think the muffins are best served the day they are baked, but I have been known to split and toast day-olds on a griddle and serve with a salted butter smear.