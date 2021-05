Feeling surrounded? Ants seem to be coming to the surface despite the dry weather, and I’m seeing mounds everywhere. Grilling, here come the nasty flies. No telling what they landed on before they landed on your dinner, especially if you have a dog. Wasps in bushes, in the corners of your doors, in your grill, on your gutters, on your outdoor furniture, everywhere! Have you heard that familiar sound by your ear that a mosquito makes recently?