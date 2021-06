I thought Xbox Game Pass for PC had stacked its calendar enough when it added Final Fantasy X/X-2 and Psychonauts earlier this month, but wait! There's more. Game Pass is folding in several games to the library on their launch days before this month is over, including dodgeball 'em up Knockout City and a D&D-based RPG. No, not that one. The other one. No, the other other one. It's Solasta: Crown Of The Magister. Alongisde the new games, Xbox have revealed some oldie goodies that are getting packed in this month as well.