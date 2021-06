Carmi White County Track got some events in yesterday at the Hamilton County Invitational before the threat of severe weather ruined things. Coach Clinton Wolff provided us with some results. In the shot put, Gavin Peyton performed solid enough for a 4th place finish with a push of 34 feet and 11 inches. Teammate Bryson Moore wasn’t far behind with a best push of 33 feet and 4 inches. Moore did launch the discus far enough to pick up 6th place with a toss of 87 feet and 5 inches. Tyler Goemaat picked up a 6th place finish in the High Jump clearing 5 feet and 8 inches. Kit Harris took home 3rd in the pole vault by clearing 9 ½ feet. The 4×100 relay team made up of Isaac King, Andrew Dodgson, Drax Aud, and Kit Harris finished 3rd with a time of 48.7 seconds. Wolff says the meet was cancelled after the 800 meter run due to weather.