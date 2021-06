Salem Police say a 57-year-old Shattuc woman is believed to have sustained a medical problem on Wednesday afternoon before her car ran off West Main Street and crashed. Witnesses indicate Martha Jenkins was westbound on West Main when she crossed the two eastbound lanes and struck a yellow concrete post used to close off the parking lot of the Marion County Savings Bank administrative offices. The car then crashed into an electric pole next to Taco Bell, before the passenger side spun into the side of the pole holding the large Taco Bell sign.