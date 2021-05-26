Salem’s Finance Director says city needs 40-percent water rate increase

newsbreak-logo
Not raising water rates in 13 years is now causing a major concern about deficits in the City of Salem water department’s operation. Finance Director Kelly Barrow told the city council during a planning session Tuesday night that the water fund balance has fallen from $2.5-million to under $1-million in four years. She notes even in years where no major repairs are needed, the department is losing $300,000 a year.

