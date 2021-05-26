newsbreak-logo
Fish, Wildlife Service proposes listing lesser prairie-chicken under ESA

By -The Hagstrom Report
Fence Post
 5 days ago

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a division of the Interior Department, today announced it is proposing to list two distinct population segments (DPS) of the lesser prairie-chicken under the Endangered Species Act and requesting comments or information from the public, governmental agencies, the scientific community, industry, or any other interested parties concerning this proposed rule.

State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Oklahoma State
