Fish, Wildlife Service proposes listing lesser prairie-chicken under ESA

Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday that Utah is still waiting to see if it makes sense to offer incentives for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Cox said he and top lawmakers want to analyze data from other states offering things like cash lotteries or scholarships to see how much they actually convinced people. So far, 57% of Utahns over the age of 12 have gotten at least one vaccine dose. Over the past week, there’s been an average of 245 new cases each day. — Sonja Hutson.