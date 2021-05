A Letter to the Editor on May 10 written by Priscilla D. Williams left us truly amazed that a woman who “bases her decisions on facts” would ignore reputable healthcare journals which document peer-reviewed studies showing: “A higher number of firearm laws in a state are associated with a lower rate of firearm fatalities in the state, overall and for suicides and homicides.” (https://hms.harvard.edu/news-events/news/peer-reviewed-research-commentaries-perspectives-gun-violence). While we are deeply sorry that she had to go through this frightening experience, a gun might have made it deadly as well as frightening.