Teen Author Sahana Vij Pledges Debut Book’s Royalties to End Childhood Hunger

By Laura Jaye Cramer
425magazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSahana Vij isn’t just another cookbook author — she’s an activist on the rise. Although she’s only just recently graduated high school, she’s already carving out a niche for herself in the food scene with Bake Away, a cookbook debut to be released by Mascot Books on Sept. 14. And, proving that children really are the future, she’s pledged to donate 100 percent of the royalties to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the United States.

425magazine.com
