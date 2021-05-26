Dead By Daylight Is Introducing A Popular Resident Evil Villain
If you've finished Resident Evil Village and you're looking for more zombie filled goodness, then Dead by Daylight will play host to a new crossover pack on June 15. To celebrate the Resident Evil franchise's anniversary, as well as five years of Dead by Daylight, the unique crossover will bring characters, maps, and an iconic villain into the popular asymmetrical horror game. Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter will set you back $11.99/£9.99.www.purexbox.com