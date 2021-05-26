Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dead By Daylight Is Introducing A Popular Resident Evil Villain

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've finished Resident Evil Village and you're looking for more zombie filled goodness, then Dead by Daylight will play host to a new crossover pack on June 15. To celebrate the Resident Evil franchise's anniversary, as well as five years of Dead by Daylight, the unique crossover will bring characters, maps, and an iconic villain into the popular asymmetrical horror game. Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter will set you back $11.99/£9.99.

www.purexbox.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Dead By Daylight#The Resident#Heroes#Zombies#Ai#Killer#Resident Evil Village#Resident Evil Chapter#Daylight Content#Fan Favourite Antagonist#Feature#Deadly Attacks#History#Abilities#Survivors#City Police#Flashbangs#Maps#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Strange Way The New Resident Evil Games Are Connected

If you're a fan of the "Resident Evil" games and have played most of the major installments in the series (if not all of them), you're probably well aware that a lot has changed over the years. Of course, there will always be a few consistent elements throughout the franchise, but not all of them will be abundantly obvious.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Resident Evil Village Mia Doll Puzzle Explained

The Resident Evil Village Mia Doll puzzle is an impressively elaborate puzzle, requiring plenty of snooping and keen-eyed observation. Here's how to complete it. To start the Mia doll puzzle, you'll need to have reached House Beneviento, which in turn requires having retrieved the Four-Winged Key. Once you're inside, take the elevator down and walk to the end of the corridor, where you'll find Angie holding a flask. Interact with the flask and the lights will blink off, Angie will disappear, and the doll will appear, allowing you to start the puzzle.
Video GamesComicBook

Dead by Daylight Is Changing the Memento Mori System

Dead by Daylight’s Memento Mori system grants players one of the most satisfying experiences the game has to offer, but only if people are able to pull it off correctly. The current version of the Memento Mori system requires an offering to be made by Killers before the match starts if the character wants to pull off their signature kill on a Survivor, though simply pledging that offering isn’t enough to guarantee a Mori kill. Developer Behaviour Interactive is looking to assuage some of those frustrations with thwarted Mori kills by revamping the system to give players new ways to pull off their kills.
Video Gamesbloody-disgusting.com

Resident Evil Village

This game is so corny. It is also silly how Ethan Winters always has his face "concealed" in some way. Oh well. At least Chris Redfield is in it. You know?
Video Gamesfangirlish.com

A-Z Movie Reviews: ‘Resident Evil’

Welcome to A-Z Movie Reviews. Every Sunday, for the next several months, I will be posting a review of a film in my home movie collection. How it works is, I will be reviewing movies in alphabetical order until I get to the letter Z (Yes, I do have a film that ends in Z). Now I realize there are many ways to alphabetize a film collection, but this is mine so don’t judge me. This is simply for fun.
MinoritiesRely on Horror

Dead by Daylight adds Pride Charms, Announces Pride Month Plans

As we gear up for the release of the latest Dead by Daylight chapter, which is introducing Resident Evil‘s Nemesis, Jill, and Leon to the fog, developer Behavior Interactive made another exciting announcement! With Pride Month starting up in just a few days (June), the corporations are set to roll out their usual round of rainbow-colored odds and ends — but Dead by Daylight is getting a head start with a new charm, along with announcing plans for celebrating Pride and more!
Video GamesComicBook

Resident Evil Producer Leaves Capcom for Bungie

Peter Fabiano has announced his departure from Capcom after 13 years with the company, having taken a new position with Bungie. Fabiano has had several roles with Capcom, including producer on Resident Evil 7, the Resident Evil 3 remake, and Resident Evil Village. Fans might also recognize him as the model for Peter Walken in Resident Evil 7; Fabiano even played the character in some promotional material. He will now take on the role of production department manager at Bungie. Fabiano announced his departure on Twitter, taking time to thank Capcom for the experience and all of the support he has received.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Soapbox: Resident Evil Gaiden Is Good, Actually

We recently asked you Nintendo Life readers to rate your favourite Game Boy Color games, and as we're preparing to publish the Top 50 results, we're taking a look back at a handful of our favourite GBC games. Here, Kerry defends the Resident Evil game that NL readers voted the worst in the series...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

RE and Dead by Daylight merger date and game details revealed

Whether you are fans of Resident Evil or Dead by Daylight, the most recent addition to the Dead by Daylights chapter is Resident Evil's Racoon City police station. A well-known landscape filled with ominous corridors and lurking threats. The newest chapter will be available on PlayStation on June 15. No...
Video Gameshoboken411.com

Cosplaying Resident Evil

A folllow-up to the great post about Life’s Back Nine a couple of days ago. This is honest thinking that is uncensored. As we’re now a month or more past the first anniversary of “fifteen days to slow the spread,” I’ve been racking my brain, trying to figure out the Covidians’ behavior. The ones who seem to take it seriously, I mean — it’s obvious why grifters and fascists and pudding-brained “presidents” keep pushing it, but what about normal people? In the last post, I brought up an experience that most of the Twenty Readers must be familiar with, the “midlife crisis” — in short, the full, gut-level realization (as opposed to mere mental acceptance) of the fact that you’re going to die.
Video GamesComicBook

Resident Evil Code: Veronica Fan Remake in Development

Over the last few years, Capcom has treated fans to remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, but rumors suggest that Resident Evil - Code: Veronica will not receive a similar treatment. Instead, it seems that Capcom is skipping the 2000 Dreamcast game in favor of a remake of 2005's Resident Evil 4. While Capcom might be ignoring Code: Veronica, it seems that a group of fans is currently working to remake the game on their own, in a third-person style similar to the franchise's recent remakes. Purists will be happy to know that a fixed angle will also be available.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Dead by Daylight reveals Nemesis's abilities for upcoming Resident Evil crossover event

Dead by Daylight and Resident Evil's crossover event has a brand new trailer with added gameplay features. Just below, you can check out the brand new Dead by Daylight trailer, in which the Resident Evil crossover event is detailed in full. When the new update arrives for Behaviour Interactive's horror game later this month on June 15, one of the big new features is the Raccoon City Police Station as a map, playable from both Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remake.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Fans Spot Mysterious Statue In Multiple Resident Evil Games

Resident Evil celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Though the core of the brand remains Capcom’s excellent action/horror games, the series has blossomed into a media empire of movies, TV shows, books and even stage shows. But despite the many different directions the franchise has gone in, some things remain constant. For example, using herbs and first aid sprays as healing items.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Stranger Things Jonathan Byers Now Joining Into Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight might have been released back in 2016 but it’s just as popular today for fans. This game continues to add new content into the mix that will appeal to just about every horror fan. Now it looks like the development team over at Behaviour Interactive has made a bit of change to the cast of Stranger Things. In particular two characters were adjusted in this game which players can purchase in-game if they fancy having the skins.