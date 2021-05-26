Dead By Daylight Is Introducing A Popular Resident Evil Villain

A folllow-up to the great post about Life’s Back Nine a couple of days ago. This is honest thinking that is uncensored. As we’re now a month or more past the first anniversary of “fifteen days to slow the spread,” I’ve been racking my brain, trying to figure out the Covidians’ behavior. The ones who seem to take it seriously, I mean — it’s obvious why grifters and fascists and pudding-brained “presidents” keep pushing it, but what about normal people? In the last post, I brought up an experience that most of the Twenty Readers must be familiar with, the “midlife crisis” — in short, the full, gut-level realization (as opposed to mere mental acceptance) of the fact that you’re going to die.