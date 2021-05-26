Cubs Injury Updates: Miller, Megill, Heyward, Marisnick, Steele, Wick, Mills
Consider this your non-Nico Hoerner edition of the injury updates, since the Cubs have so many guys out …. Shelby Miller: his rehab assignment at Iowa is just about up (lower back), and he’s eligible to return any day now. It’s possible he’s back this series in Pittsburgh, if the Cubs want to swap out a relief arm and use Miller’s ability to throw multiple innings (assuming his control problems are in the past).www.bleachernation.com