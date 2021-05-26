Cubs Injury Updates: Miller, Megill, Heyward, Marisnick, Steele, Wick, Mills

The Cubs are looking to sweep a two-game doubleheader with the LA Dodgers and Jason Heyward got the scoring started in game two. Keegan Thompson and Trevor Bauer traded zeroes for the first three innings of the game, and it was Bauer that cracked first. Jason Heyward hit his third home run of the season off Bauer to give the Cubs a 1-0 in the fourth inning of the seven inning affair. As a quick reminder, Trevor Bauer took two L’s in the 2016 World Series as a member of the Cleveland Indians. In case you forgot.