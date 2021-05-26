newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

“That’s Basketball” – Derrick Rose Has No Problem With Trae Young’s Celebrations

bleachernation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took eight years for New York Knicks fans to experience playoff basketball again. And it took only a few hours for them to be reminded of how brutal the experience can be. In front of 15,000 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks Trae Young sank a cold-blooded floater with 0.9 seconds remaining to beat New York 107-105. Afterward, the 22-year-old turned to the crowd with a finger pressed to his mouth and … well … some words to say.

www.bleachernation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Derrick Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#He Got Game#End Game#Hoop Central#Espn#Espn#Bull#Mvp#Trae Young Msg Crowd#Playoff Basketball#Baseball#Bro#Madison Square Garden#Pic#Briefly#Fu#Ianbegley#Square
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

NBA Top Plays: Sunday 5/16

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Houston Rockets) Trae Young is probable for Sunday’s match-up with the Houston Rockets. Augustin is no match for Young assuming Young is available to play. Houston’s advantages are at the PF and C positions tonight. Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin, and Kelly Olynyk all have solid matchups. Assuming Collins and Capela in fact have the tougher matchups, Atlanta will need to rely on Trae Young to carry the squad. Young has averaged 45.9 fantasy points over his last five games. He’s shooting 50% from the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. If Young improves on these numbers from three-point land, I see a massive ceiling for the Hawks starting point guard who just came off one of his worst outings of his season. Once again, assuming he’s healthy, Young is in the perfect spot for a bounce-back game after a 28.0 fantasy point effort against the Orlando Magic on May 13th. Make sure that you are checking the confirmed lineups for this matchup as Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic are also game-time decisions, both of these players are seemingly more at risk of missing tonight‘s game than Young. I do expect Trae to play tonight.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Cleared to play

Young (hip) will play Thursday against the Magic, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Young was a game-time call due to right hip soreness, but he'll end up seeing the floor for the Hawks' second-to-last game of the regular season. Over the past seven contests, he's averaged 28.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.4 minutes.
NBAMessenger

Young rallies Hawks to playoff berth, 120-116 over Wizards

ATLANTA (AP) — After watching the playoffs the last two years, Trae Young can’t wait to see what it’s like to suit up in the postseason. Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, rallying Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks' first playoff berth since 2017.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Upgraded to probable

Rose (ankle) is now probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs. Rose was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup due to a left ankle sprain, but he's trending in the right direction. Rose has averaged 22.0 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game across his last six appearances.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks squander opportunities in road loss to Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks took to the floor for the second time in as many nights as they tackled the Indiana Pacers at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Thursday night, the hosts also on the second night of a back-to-back. Coming off of the emotional high after topping the Phoenix Suns, the...
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Excellent performance off bench

Rose mustered 27 points (10-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block across 39 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's overtime loss against the Lakers. Rose has been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of...
NBANBA

Recap: Westbrook breaks NBA triple-double record, Wizards fall to Hawks 125-124

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (28), Rui Hachimura (20), Robin Lopez (18) Hawks: Trae Young (36), John Collins (28), Bogdan Bogdanovic (25) On the night when Russell Westbrook became the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader, a Wizards’ comeback against the Hawks came up just short. Washington fell 125-124 in Atlanta on Monday night, despite 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists from Westbrook and 59 points from the Wizards’ bench. Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 36 points, six rebounds and nine assists.
NBAthenationalnews.com

Trae Young inspires Hawks to play-off berth with dramatic win against Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks clinched their first play-off berth since 2017 with a thrilling 120-116 home win over the Washington Wizards. Trae Young scored 33 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic 20, and John Collins finished with 18, including the three-pointer that gave Atlanta the lead with 24 seconds left. The Hawks post-season berth...
NBAfantasypros.com

Trae Young posts 30/10 in defeat to Pacers

Trae Young compiled 30 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3PT, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block, and four turnovers in Thursday's loss to Indiana. The Hawks were coming off a highly impressive victory over the Suns, but came up short tonight in Indiana. Nevertheless, fantasy owners will gladly take Young's performance in this one after he didn't need to do much in the previous contest. He'll get three days of rest before taking on Russell Westbrook and the Wizards on Monday night.
NBAsemoball.com

Bogdanovich scores 27 points, Hawks breeze past Magic

ATLANTA (AP) -- Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 27 points, Trae Young added 18 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 116-93 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Clint Capela added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks a day after they clinched their first playoff berth since...
NBAsportsgrindentertainment.com

Knicks’ Derrick Rose sits vs. Spurs: ‘Just needed a day’

The minutes have finally caught up with Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, who missed Thursday’s win over the Spurs with what the team termed a sprained ankle but was more about resting. “Just needed a day,’’ Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said after surviving the Spurs, 102-98, at the Garden. “We...
NBAPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Magic struggle to score as Hawks roll to season-series sweep

The Orlando Magic played like a youthful team searching for some consistency. The Atlanta Hawks played with a sense of urgency that epitomizes a team fighting for one of the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The combination proved too much for Orlando to overcome. While the Magic struggled to score, they couldn’t contain Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who combined for 45 ...
NBANBC Washington

Hawks' Trae Young Recalls Admiring Russell Westbrook's Game as a Kid

Trae Young recalls admiring Russell Westbrook's game as a kid originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Trae Young got a front-row seat to watch Russell Westbrook break a 47-year-old triple-double record previously held by Oscar Robertson. For a Texas native who went to high school and college in Oklahoma while...
NBAnewsbrig.com

Knicks lose OT crusher to Lakers as playoff clinch will have to wait

LOS ANGELES — The Knicks’ playoff-clinching celebration will have to wait. The clincher got away — along with that one lost rebound. In a Hollywood heartbreaker, the Knicks blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead and the defending-champion Lakers showed their mettle by surviving a 101-99 overtime battle at Staples Center on Tuesday night.