Smithfield, RI

Honeywell to lay off 470 workers in Smithfield as need for N95 masks wanes

providencejournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMITHFIELD — Fourteen months after Honeywell International Inc. announced it would hire 500 people at its local facility to make N95 masks in the fight against the pandemic, the company said Wednesday that almost that many workers would be laid off as the need for masks wanes. Some 470 workers...

www.providencejournal.com
