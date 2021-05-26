newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Beatles collaborator Klaus Voormann says 17-year-old George Harrison was “a cocky little boy”

By Patrick Clarke
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman musician, producer and Beatles collaborator Klaus Voormann has remembered the first time he saw the band’s George Harrison. Describing an encounter with an early incarnation of The Beatles at Hamburg’s Kaiserkeller in 1960, Voormann said: “The first time I saw George he was only 17 years of age. He was very different to how he was later. He was a cocky little boy! This band he was with was completely unknown.”

www.nme.com
View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Klaus Voormann
Person
Eddie Cochran
Person
George Harrison
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#John Henry#German#Collaborator Klaus#Beatles Collaborator#Sir Paul Mccartney#Singing#Producer#Funny#Ukulele#London#Uncut Magazine#Hamburg#Sat#Harlech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Beatles: Get Back: Release Date And Other Quick Things About The Peter Jackson Documentary

On January 30, 1969, the iconic rock and roll outfit The Beatles took to the roof of Apple Records headquarters in London, England, and gave passersby a one-of-a-kind experience when they performed what would be their final live performance. What is now known as The Beatles’ Rooftop Concert has gone down as one of the most iconic moments of 20th Century pop culture more than 50 years later. This concert, however, is just a small part of the Peter Jackson documentary The Beatles: Get Back, a soon-to-be-released intimate look at the final days of the seminal rock and roll band.
Celebrities963kklz.com

Paul McCartney Honored with New Series of British Royal Mail Stamps

Paul McCartney has been honored by Royal Mail with a new series of stamps highlighting his solo career. The British Royal Mail stamp set features 12 different designs, with eight of the designs highlighting different album covers from Sir Paul’s solo career and four designs featuring photos of McCartney in the recording studio.
Musicloudersound.com

Why the early Beatles were dangerous, by Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson

Like most people my age outside of Liverpool, I had no real inkling of The Beatles until Love Me Do, by which time they had, to some degree, been sanitised by their traditionally showbiz-minded manager, Brian Epstein. No doubt he thought it necessary, to help the band get gigs, to get a record deal, and those first few hits were what you might call pretty songs. From Me To You, I Want To Hold Your Hand; it was all very innocent.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Flashback: The Beatles Release The ‘Let It Be’ Album

It was 51 years ago Saturday (May 8th, 1970) that the Beatles released what was technically their final album, Let It Be. Although the band's last album, Abbey Road had been released the previous fall, the Let It Be project — which began 16-months before its release — was issued nearly a month after Paul McCartney announced that the “Fab Four” had indeed split. The album served as the soundtrack to the film of the same name, which premiered in New York City on May 13th, 1970. The movie, which was shot in January 1969, was originally intended to be a TV special called Get Back featuring the group rehearsing for their first live show in over two years. The early rehearsals captured the group — along with John Lennon's soon-to-be wife Yoko Ono — clearly bored, with only Paul McCartney showing any real enthusiasm for the new material. The first part of the film shows the strain of the early morning sessions held in a cavernous soundstage at London's Twickenham film studios.
Moviesudiscovermusic.com

George Harrison, Marvin Gaye, And More Star In ‘1971’ Docuseries Trailer

George Harrison, Marvin Gaye, and more music legends appear in the new trailer for 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything. The series, which arrives May 21, comes from a filmmaking team that includes figures from documentaries like Amy, Exit Through the Gift Shop, and Senna. 1971’s trailer suggests that the film will focus on numerous masterpieces from that year, from the Who’s Who’s Next to Marvin Gaye’s What’s Goin’ On. It also has a heavy emphasis on the socio-political climate that made much of this music vital and lasting.
MusicPosted by
WSB Radio

Treasure trove of rock memorabilia includes Kurt Cobain hair

NEW YORK — (AP) — Guitars from Eddie Van Halen, Eric Clapton and Aerosmith as well as autographed memorabilia from The Beatles and even strands of hair from Kurt Cobain are some of the highlights of an online rock ‘n’ roll auction that ends over the weekend. Six strands of...
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

The Beatles' psychic bond

Sir Ringo Starr says The Beatles were the best band in the world because of their "psychic" connection. The iconic Liverpool group's drummer has insisted no other act can top the 'Hey Jude' hitmakers - which was also made up of Sir Paul McCartney and the late John Lennon and George Harrison - because they shared a telepathic bond when performing live.
MusicPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Top 10 Ringo Starr Songs Written by the Other Beatles

Warning: The below list of the Top 10 Ringo Starr Songs Written by the Other Beatles does not include his two most widely known anthems. Put simply, 1966's "Yellow Submarine" and 1967's "With a Little Help From My Friends," nostalgic through they may be, aren't the best examples of how his bandmates helped animate Starr's quirky personality. There was – and, of course, still is – something sweetly romantic about Starr but also something a little sad.
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Underrated Paul McCartney: The Most Overlooked Song From Each LP

Paul McCartney is, by definition, an ubiquitous superstar. Credit nine chart-topping songs and more than 20 Top 10 hits. In fact, every single released with Wings reached the Billboard Top 40. But with a discography stretching across 25 rock albums, including collaborations with his '70s-era hitmaking group and the Fireman,...
Musicwvli927.com

Flashback: The Beatles Begin Recording ‘The White Album’

It was 53 years ago Sunday (May 30th, 1968) that the Beatles began recording their 30-song self-titled double album, which is commonly known as “The White Album.”. On May 30th, 1968, the “White Album's” first session was held for John Lennon's “Revolution 1,” which was recorded in London at EMI's Studio Two, with the session stretching from 2:30 p.m. to 2:40 a.m. the next day. It was the group's first studio work since returning from Rishikesh, India after an extended stay to study transcendental meditation under the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. In 2009, a near-10-minute version of “Revolution 1” made the rounds of underground collectors — the majority of which stems from the May 30th session.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Craig Charles 'took the mick out' of the Beatles

Craig Charles has recalled "taking the mick out" of two members of the Beatles when he met them in the 1980s. Craig Charles "took the mick out" of two members of the Beatles. The 'Red Dwarf' star recalled meeting George Harrison and Ringo Starr in 1984, when he was just in his early 20s, and berated them for leaving Liverpool, which he dubbed "the centre of the universe".
MusicMusic Week

Tony Visconti revisits his celebrated partnership with David Bowie

Super-producer Tony Visconti has shared stories from his fabled near 50-year partnership with David Bowie in an interview with Music Week. The pair, who first collaborated on 1969's Space Oddity, formed one of the all-time great artist-producer partnerships, working together on and off until Bowie's final album Blackstar, released two days before the icon's death in January 2016.
Celebritieswivr1017.com

Flashback: The Beatles Reunite At Eric Clapton’s Wedding Reception

It was 42 years ago today (May 19th, 1979) that a select group of party-goers witnessed the closest thing to a live Beatles reunion when Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr reunited to jam at Eric Clapton's wedding reception at his English estate. The impromptu performance marked the first time the three former-Beatles had played in public together since the group's final performance on the Apple Rooftop on January 30th, 1969.
Musicwfav951.com

Unseen 1974 George Harrison Concert Footage Unveiled Online

Quite possibly the most complete and pristine looking fan-shot footage of George Harrison live in concert has made its way online. YouTuber “AdamBound,” who's been known in Beatles circles for uncovering and posting some pretty rare, if not, never-before-seen footage on the site, has unveiled nearly-30 minutes of Harrison's December 4th, 1974 afternoon show at Detroit's Olympia Stadium. The footage also includes tunes by bandmates Billy Preston, Ravi Shankar, and Tom Scott.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Electronic Sound’: George Harrison’s Epic Musical Exploration

In his introduction to the George Harrison: The Apple Years 1968-1975 box set, Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers says that Electronic Sound “hangs on the wall of my studio, just next to my own Moog modular, beaming inspiration straight to my brain.” Rowlands had bought a second-hand copy of the LP from a Japanese record shop in the mid-90s and was amazed by what he heard.