Beatles collaborator Klaus Voormann says 17-year-old George Harrison was “a cocky little boy”
German musician, producer and Beatles collaborator Klaus Voormann has remembered the first time he saw the band’s George Harrison. Describing an encounter with an early incarnation of The Beatles at Hamburg’s Kaiserkeller in 1960, Voormann said: “The first time I saw George he was only 17 years of age. He was very different to how he was later. He was a cocky little boy! This band he was with was completely unknown.”www.nme.com