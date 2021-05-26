The electric Tigers pitching prospect no one's talking about

Tarik Skubal put up another solid start, but Cleveland’s mastery over the Tigers’ offense won out again as they took this one by a score of 4-1. Skubal was coming off a nine strikeout performance against the Seattle Mariners last week, and this outing had much in common with it. Skubal allowed a solo home run to Cesar Hernandez on the second pitch of the game, and then walked Amed Rosario on four pitches. As he has more recently, Skubal seemed to settle himself down and find his rhythm again quickly. He dispatched Jose Ramirez and Jordan Luplow on strikes after some long at-bats, then allowed a single to Eddie Rosario before getting Harold Ramirez to fly out to center to end the inning. He pitched around another single in the second inning, striking out three and getting whiffs on his slider while dropping in a nasty knuckle curve to freeze Owen Miller.