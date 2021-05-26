newsbreak-logo
Stuart, FL

Stuart commissioners approve Costco development site on first reading

Posted by 
Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 3 days ago
Residents are not happy with plans to construct a Costco box store and apartment complex in Stuart. Photo by COS

Despite opposition from dozens of residents during an 8-hour meeting on May 24, the Stuart City Commission approved the first reading of an ordinance that paves the way for a development to include a Costco wholesale box store and nearly 400 apartments on Kanner Highway, south of Martin County High School.

The ordinance amends the land use designation of the 49-acre parcel to Neighborhood Special District and approves the preliminary master plan for the Kanner Commercial Planned Unit Development, to include the162,000-square-feet Costco store, 18 fuel pumps, an auto repair center, stand-alone kiosk, strip mall, two restaurants, and 398 apartments.

However, commissioners amended the ordinance to reduce the number of apartments by 5% – to 378 total – along with increased green space and other cosmetic changes.

Linda Kay Richards, whose family operates the Lychee Tree Nursery adjacent to the site, has Intervenor Status to oppose the project. Richards shared a presentation titled “It’s not about Costco,” at the meeting, outlining concerns that she and others share about the project.

Most who spoke said they like Costco, but objected to the location of the project. Chief among the concerns are residential density, parking lot sprawl, and traffic congestion, and that the plans don’t meet the proposed intentions of a “Neighborhood Special District” – which Richards says are supposed to lessen vehicular trips and deter urban sprawl.

Rather than enhance the site, designating the site a Planned Unit Development allows the developer to avoid zoning requirements, and the city’s traffic study did not take into account two other approved apartment complexes nearby, the presentation states.

Richards called the 5% density reduction concession “putting lipstick on a pig.” Commissioner Merritt Matheson had asked for 20% fewer apartments. “They didn’t even try to deliberate that at all,” Richards said.

Costco says it will bring 150 jobs with salaries of $16-$27 per hour. In 2019, the company scrapped plans to build a 154,000-square-foot store on 29 acres in Palm City.

The ordinance, because it changes the future land use, must be reviewed by state officials. “We’ll be reaching out to those departments to make our case,” Richards said. Once it passes state muster, it will return to Stuart for a second reading in June.


Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties.

