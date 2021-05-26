newsbreak-logo
Labor Issues

New head of state workers' union says he will not support Newsom in recall

By Jessica Yi
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The incoming president of California’s largest state employee union says that the labor group will not back Governor Gavin Newsom in the recall election.

KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
California State
Gavin Newsom
Labor Issues
Politics
Most Californians Will Get $600 Stimulus Payment Due to State Budget Surplus

California is announcing the largest state tax rebate in American history. Governor Gavin Newsom says two thirds of all Californians are about to receive cash payments. People earning up to 75-thousand dollars can look forward to a $600 check. Qualified families with dependents will get an extra $500. The proposed budget action also includes the largest renter assistance package of any state in America, with billions of dollars to help low-income Californians pay back 100-percent of their back-rent and help catch up on utility bills.
Newsom Primed to Survive Recall Attempt, New Poll Shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Facing just the second gubernatorial recall election in California history, a new statewide poll released Tuesday placed Governor Gavin Newsom in solid position to keep his job as just 40% said they would vote for the upcoming recall. The latest results from the Public Policy Institute...
KFI AM 640

Officials Support Newsom's Added Funding For Exide Plant Cleanup

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Councilman Kevin de Leon, Assemblyman Miguel Santiago and Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia today voiced their support for Gov. Gavin Newsom's $454.5 million in proposed funding to clean up toxic chemicals that leaked into more than 10,000 properties from the Exide Technologies battery recycling plan in Vernon. Newsom...
State Treasurer Fiona Ma praises Governor Newsom's budget, calling it "far-sighted and far-reaching"

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma released the following statement on Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed May budget revision:. His proposals are far-sighted, far-reaching and take full advantage of a once-in-a-generation opportunity. These unprecedented investments will house tens of thousands of homeless people, build housing for low-income residents and students, supply stimulus checks to two-thirds of Californians, support small businesses, retain and add jobs, and further protect the environment. They will help us come back from the pandemic and demonstrate again, the resilience of California and its people.
Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva supports Gov. Newsom's proposed state budget

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton)) strongly supports Governor Newsom's commitment to addressing our critical initiatives such as, pandemic immediate relief, housing and homelessness, transforming public education, developing jobs, supporting infrastructure, as well as addressing our environmental challenges. This is a historic and generational budget that will address a diverse range of issues facing Californians.
NEWSOM budget ambition — CDAA vs. BONTA — Team GAVIN drops new anti-recall ads — BLACKOUT summer?

THE BUZZ — Gov. Gavin Newsom wants his third budget to be one to remember. Cash-flush California would channel a massive surplus into addressing an array of stubborn societal problems under a $267.8 billion blueprint Newsom unveiled on Friday. That includes billions of dollars to ensure universal broadband access, transition from fossil fuels, bolster student wellness and early childhood education, overhaul behavioral health and more. That's in addition to more immediate relief like the massive tax rebate handout that Newsom used to launch his budget tour and to sizable outlays for reserves and paying down pension debt.
CALmatters Commentary: Newsom seeks attention with new budget

Gavin Newsom is, to use an old-fashioned term, a show-off, someone who constantly seeks attention with extravagant depictions of what he's done or wants to do. Sometimes it works out – as it did when he was mayor of San Francisco and he defied state law to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
George Skelton: Newsom's love of making firsts is on full display in his go-big-or-go-home California budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Some California political jockeying last week reminded me of a classic scene from the first Indiana Jones movie. In 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," a scary, robed swordsman whirls his shiny machete-like weapon, preparing to duel the seemingly defenseless Indiana, played by Harrison Ford. Instead, Indiana calmly draws a pistol and drops the flashy swordsman.
UC system "deeply grateful" for Newsom's proposed $807 million investment

On Friday, the UC Office of the President, or UCOP, issued a statement saying it was "deeply grateful" for California Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed $807 million state investment. More than $506 million of the investment will go towards current funding for core campus operations, student needs and medical training, according...
Newsom proposes $7 billion expansion in broadband internet

Gov. Gavin Newsom is pitching a three-year, $7 billion broadband expansion to get California households connected to high-speed internet. "Let's get this done once and for all, so that no future administration is talking about the scourge of the digital divide," Newsom said Friday as part of California's $100 billion windfall.
Earlier is better for Newsom recall, Democrats say. Can it be done?

Things are looking up for Gov. Gavin Newsom. After a brutal year of skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, worries about the economy, and a political revolt, the Democratic governor is now enjoying a huge budget surplus, one of the lowest case rates in the nation, and a steady approval rating. That's why,...
Total Recall: An Illustrated Guide to the Newsom Recall

Want to quickly get up-to-speed on efforts to recall California's governor? This illustrated guide to the Newsom recall will walk you through it. Our story begins when Californians elected then-Democratic Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom as governor in 2018. His opponent, millionaire GOP businessman John Cox, lost by about 24 points. No sooner had Newsom taken office than talks of recall began.