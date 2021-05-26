newsbreak-logo
Adam Vinatieri, perhaps greatest NFL kicker ever, appears to be retiring

WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
Adam Vinatieri, former star kicker for the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, appears to be retiring. Read more on Audacy Sports.

WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

NFL101.9 KELO-FM

NFL-All-time scoring leader Vinatieri to retire after 24 seasons

(Reuters) – Kicker Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s all-time scoring leader, is retiring after 24 seasons at the age of 48, he said on Wednesday. The four-times Super Bowl champion, who started his career with the New England Patriots in 1996 before moving to the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, scored 2,673 points including 29 game-winning kicks — two of which came at Super Bowls.
NFL9News

Adam Vinatieri officially announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a previous story about the Colts honoring the former kicker with a banner on Lucas Oil Stadium. It's official: After playing 24 seasons in the NFL, Adam Vinatieri is hanging up his cleats. The NFL's all-time leading scorer announced his retirement Wednesday...
NFLRapid City Journal

Central graduate, NFL's leading scorer, Adam Vinatieri, planning to retire

Adam Vinatieri used his strong leg to become the NFL's career scoring leader. A surgically repaired left knee apparently will force him out. The 48-year-old former Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots star told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire. "By Friday, if...
NFLchatsports.com

Colts legend Adam Vinatieri announces retirement from the NFL after 24 seasons

Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s all-time leading scorer and legendary Colts kicker, announced his retirement from the league Wednesday afternoon. The announcement came during (fittingly enough) the Pat McAfee Show. BREAKING: An announcement from THE NFL'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER, 4X SUPER BOWL CHAMPION, FUTURE HALL OF FAMER, & THE LIVING LEGEND..
NFLCharlotteObserver.com

Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft react to Adam Vinatieri retirement

After 24 NFL seasons, Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement on Wednesday. The 48-year-old leaves the game as the NFL's all-time leading scorer. A future Hall of Famer, Vinatieri didn’t play last year, but spent the previous 14 seasons in Indianapolis and 10 seasons before that with the Patriots. Vinatieri was...
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: Pat McAfee, Adam Vinatieri reveal Colts' schedule

Each year, the social media team for the Indianapolis Colts tries to find some creative way to reveal the regular-season schedule for the upcoming campaign. We went through game-by-game predictions and listed which games we are most excited to watch for the upcoming season. For the 2021 season, the Colts...
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Just For Kicks: Adam Vinatieri Officially Call It a Career

There was no formal press conference. And it hardly came as a shock considering he did not play football in 2020. But former New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts placekicker Adam Vinatieri officially called it quits on May 26 courtesy of the Pat McAfee Show. His career resume speaks for...
NFLgetmoresports.com

NFL News: Legendary Kicker Adam Vinatieri Calls it a Career After 24 Seasons

Adam Vinatieri is one of the greatest NFL kickers to ever take the field. With 24 seasons under his belt, Vinatieri is the league’s all-time leading scorer. The legendary kicker made the announcement on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week that he is officially retiring after 24 seasons. Vinatieri is 48-years-old.
NFLnoontimesports.com

Commentary: Adam Vinatieri Is The NFL’s Best Placekicker Of All-Time

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will always be synonymous with the New England Patriots, but the same could be said for Adam Vinatieri, who announced his retirement from the National Football League (NFL) yesterday on The Pat McAfee Show. Vinatieri, like Brady and Belichick, helped the Patriots win their first-ever...
NFLPats Pulpit

New England Patriots links 5/27/21 - Patriots open OTAs today; Falcons up price for Julio Jones; More

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on the retirement of Adam Vinatieri. Mike Dussault posts the adjusted roster cutdown schedule: The first cut will come on Tuesday, August 17 going from 90 to 85, and then the following Tuesday, August 24, cuts will go from 85 down to 80. The final cut will come on Tuesday, August 31 as the initial 53-man roster will be set that day.
NESN

Bill Belichick Gives Heartfelt Statement On Retired Patriot Adam Vinatieri

Adam Vinatieri spent more of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, but his best kick came as a member of the New England Patriots. That’s according to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who released a statement on Patriots.com after the legendary kicker announced his retirement. “Adam Vinatieri is the...