Wisconsin State

Wisconsin's COVID-19 total death toll surpasses 7,000

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
Wisconsin reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, sending the state's death total to surpass 7,000 since the pandemic began.

New data from the state Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin's coronavirus death toll now stands at 7,003. It comes as the state's other numbers related to coronavirus remain low.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continues to drop, down to 307 as of Wednesday. Wisconsin's daily number of new COVID-19 cases has remained below 1,000 since the beginning of April.

Additionally, nearly 98% of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin are now listed as recovered on DHS's website.

The vaccine numbers are inching closer to the halfway mark, with DHS reporting about 47% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

