Uncertainty surrounds Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entering this season. The Green Bay Packers will only go as far as Aaron Rodgers takes them this season. No NFL franchise has been noisier this offseason than the Packers. News of Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay has circulated since day one of the 2021 NFL Draft. While Rodgers is still employed by the Packers, it is hard to envision how bad things can get in Green Bay if he is not on the team. Assuming he plays one more year in Titletown, when could the Packers suffer their first loss?