Best iPad apps for productivity 2021: Get work done

Staying accountable to commitments can be a great way of actually following through on one's word, which is exactly what the 'Elekopter' app will help users to do. The app works by enabling users to set up their commitments through the interface and designating a person that will hold them accountable if they fail to maintain what they have committed to. This could be their mother, father, a friend or virtually anyone else that the person would not want contacted to learn of their shortcomings to potentially increase their ability to remain accountable.