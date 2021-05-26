newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Best iPad apps for productivity 2021: Get work done

By Jason Cipriani
ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly a decade, the iPad has been a critical part of my daily workflow. From managing my inbox to coordinating my schedule and writing countless stories, notes, touching up photos, and even editing video -- I've done it all on the iPad. As the hardware and software have improved, the amount of work I could get done on the tablet has only increased. Even though it took nearly a decade for the iPad to get its own operating system, the key to using an iPad as a work computer has always been apps.

www.zdnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad#Ipad Apps#Productivity Apps#Ipad Apps#Apple Ipad#Microsoft Apps#Readle#Teams#Flexibits Premium#Html#Ia Writer#Microsoft 365 Outlook#Family#Powerpoint#Onenote#Google Workspace#The App Store#Gmail#Google Drive#Pdf Expert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
iPad
Related
ComputersAndroid Central

Google desperately needs to take control of Android apps on Chromebooks

This has combined with the general lackadaisical approach to apps for Android tablets over the last several years have left Chromebooks with a bit of a minefield. If you download and install an app from Google Play, your app might be a good one, but it's much more likely to be a super-sized phone app or an app that leaves black bars on most of the screen. And given that Chromebooks sales are exploding these days, it's more critical than ever for Google to take charge and push Chromebook apps in a more consistent (and consistently useful) direction.
Cell Phoneskiss951.com

These Apps Are Draining Your Phone’s Battery the Most

I was wondering why my battery was dying so fast lately and now I found the answer. PCMag reports on recent data that shows which apps on your mobile device are draining its battery the most. If your phone is burning out quickly throughout the day, it might be worth...
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Accountability Commitment Productivity Apps

Staying accountable to commitments can be a great way of actually following through on one's word, which is exactly what the 'Elekopter' app will help users to do. The app works by enabling users to set up their commitments through the interface and designating a person that will hold them accountable if they fail to maintain what they have committed to. This could be their mother, father, a friend or virtually anyone else that the person would not want contacted to learn of their shortcomings to potentially increase their ability to remain accountable.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Google Photos to end free unlimited uploads: What it means to you

Google Photos has brought a whole new dimension to treasuring cherished memories ever since it first burst into the scene in 2015. Right from that time, the photo sharing and cloud storage service has been popular for its free unlimited storage. Users have enjoyed this feature all these years, saving the most important moments with utter piece of mind – not having to worry about storage space running out on their device.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Google Chat is now part of the Gmail app on iPhone and iPad

The Gmail app on iPhone and iPad now has a new Google Chat tab. The change is available to everyone with corporate and free Gmail accounts. Available to both corporate and free Gmail users, the move means that there are new Chat and Rooms tabs alongside the existing Meet and Mail tabs that people might be familiar with – Google Meet had already been rolled into the Gmail app. It isn't clear exactly when the change went live, but 9to5Google reckons it probably happened within the last few weeks.
Technology9to5Google

Google Assistant adds ‘Your apps’ settings menu for Android

Back in October, Google made a big push to integrate and let you control Android apps with Assistant. That drive should continue at I/O next week, and ahead of that, there’s a new Google Assistant “Your apps” settings menu. Available at the very bottom of the Google Assistant settings list,...
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Top iPad apps gone free

We find the best iPad app gone free for you daily. Our appPicker PDI selects only the top iPad apps free for the day as they happen so you know they are only the best and latest deals. Never miss a great deal again! Sign up to our daily appsale newsletter Subscribe.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
Technologyimore.com

Best chargers for iPad Pro (2021)

There's more than one way to charge an iPad, and now with the Thunderbolt port in the 2021 iPad Pro, you have even more powerful options. Whether you're looking for a top-notch adapter or an extra-long power cable, we have ferreted out all the charging accessories you need. Here are the best chargers for the 2021 iPad Pro.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Nerdable

10 best investment apps and finance apps for Android

Investing is difficult to get into at first. It’s basically the act of putting your money into a thing with the intention of earning more money from it. There are a bunch of ways to do so, including 401k plans, the stock market, mutual funds, investment bonds, and all sorts of other things. People who invest intelligently can get supplemental income, retire someday, and really take control of their finances. Here are the best investment apps for Android.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Lux Releases ‘Halide’ Camera App for the iPad

Lux, the company that makes the Halide and Specter camera apps, announced on Tuesday Halide for iPad. We did bring all of the powerful features from iPhone, though: You can shoot RAW with your iPad, apply Instant RAW, view images and extensive metadata in detail in the reviewer, access our powerful Depth mode, and much more. Tons of refinements, design details and tidbits were added and changed to be great on the big screen, and we can’t wait for you to discover them all.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Top iPad apps on sale

Find daily discounts on top iPad apps here as we scan the store to select only the best apps with super savings on their normal price. Sign up to our daily appsale newsletters to make sure you never miss out on the best price deals. Subscribe. Follow us on Flipboard.
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

Powerful iOS camera app Halide makes the jump to iPad

Halide isn’t just for iPhone any more — the alternative camera application gained iPad support on Tuesday. Lux promises its latest release is, “packed with all the powerful features of Halide for iPhone and a few special ones for better photography on big screens.”. The application will have to overcome...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Popular iPhone photo app Halide comes to the iPad

Halide, a popular iPhone camera app developed by Lux Optics, lands on the iPad with an entirely redesigned, tablet-friendly user interface. In October, Lux Optics redesigned its popular photography app, Halide, dubbing it Halide Mark II. The update brought plenty of new features, including a revamped UI, RAW photo taking and editing, and new visualization tools.
Cell PhonesWired

Android 12 Lets You See What Your Apps Are Getting Into

After a few years of expanding privacy and security tools, the Android team is in refinement mode. Then again, when an operating system runs on more than 3 billion devices, little changes can have a big impact. And a slew of new features in Android 12 not only give you more insight into what your apps are up to, they also offer more granular options for how to limit what data those apps can access.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

The Best iPad and iPhone Apps for Reading Books

If we wonder about our life without technology, then survival seems impossible. Technology has helped humans to bring innovation that supported their ease. The advancement in our daily lives is all because of technology. Now we can't imagine doing our work without efficient machinery and staying home without gadgets. With...