From a Woman Who Loves Botox, Fillers, and Freedom of Choice

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone talks about aging gracefully. About self-acceptance. About self-love. Hashtag “filter-free.” Hashtag “body love.” Hashtag “strong women.”. And I think my decision to enhance my looks and work towards the body I want is not a sin but a sign of my own power. Many women say that I’m giving...

Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

Who Should I Love Most?

Once while browsing the Christian bookstore in high school, I came across a book that outlined how, as a wife, it was ungodly to love anyone more than your husband. Not your kids, parents, siblings, or anyone else. Your husband was the one you had been joined together with. My...
Skin Carethecentraltrend.com

The beauty industry presents blatant, unneccesary discrimination to the BIPOC community

Imagine you’re strolling through Ulta Beauty or Sephora, excitedly traversing the rows of products. Your favorite brand just released a new formula of foundation—you rush to take it off the shelf first. You find the aisle, and now it’s time to find a shade match. Two darker-toned shades follow fifteen lighter tones; there isn’t one for you. Empty-handed, you walk out, being discluded from a beauty release that’s allegedly for all.
Mental HealthThought Catalog

This Is How You Be A True Friend To Yourself

Seneca wrote, “What progress, you ask, have I made? I have begun to be a friend to myself.”. I have wrestled with this idea for quite some time now because this thought is incredibly subjective, and so everyone has their own opinion of what it means to be a friend to yourself. Until recently, I really struggled to form my own opinion, as I often found myself on extreme ends of thinking depending on my state of being.
Religionstardem.com

Love from a pure heart

We live in a world that can be overwhelming with heartache and difficulties. People are in great need throughout our world and some are hurting deeply. Such difficulties in life create great opportunities for daily demonstrations of genuine love. Jesus told his critics that our first and great commandment is to love God with all of our heart, soul, mind and strength. And the second is to love your neighbor as yourself. All of the commandments fall into these two categories — our relationship to God and our relationship to man.
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

A Simplified Guide To Under Eye Filler

Plastic surgery has become a normalized and accepted form of body modification in recent years. It used to be a taboo practice that people did not speak openly about for fear of being judged. However, it is now something that most people have had done. One relatively new form of...
SocietyGUIDON

The woman who showed me the importance of love for country

When I was in the fifth grade, my family lived in Rhode Island — one of the original 13 colonies. When we learned about the American Revolution, I remember it gave me a sense of pride and a sense of belonging — this is my country and it’s filled with patriots.
Beauty & FashionNewswise

Checking out plastic surgeons on Instagram? Your perception may be biased

Newswise — May 27, 2021 – Social media sites – especially Instagram – have revolutionized the way plastic surgeons market their practice. These platforms allow surgeons to post testimonials, educational videos, and before-and-after photos. This information can help to guide patients in making decisions about whether to undergo cosmetic surgery and which plastic surgeon to choose, based on factors like the surgeon's experience and results achieved.
SocietyThe Ada News

Choices make us who we are

Do you make wise choices? Think about it. I have made a few poor choices in my lifetime. Some of them were doozies. However, at the time I made the decisions I thought they were the right things to do using the information I had at the time. Time taught me differently. With the help of friends, family, and my Lord’s forgiveness and guidance I have overcome them and risen above them. That does not mean that I still don’t make errors in judgment, but I try to look before I leap.
Hair Carefemalefirst.co.uk

How Ju Poppin Is Giving Women Healthy Hair

Healthy hair is more than just about looking good. When looking at someone, the hair is usually one of the first things that people notice. If it is healthy and looking good, naturally the person is more confident. If the hair is not healthy, it can negatively affect the self-esteem of a person. The good news is that there are ways in which people can take care of the health of their hair.
Beauty & Fashiontalesbuzz.com

Bachelor’s Cassie Randolph says she’s gotten Botox, fillers

Cassie Randolph admitted to getting Botox and fillers in the past in a new video addressing plastic surgery rumors. “I know people have a bunch of opinions on filler and Botox and all that kind of stuff,” the “Bachelor” alum, 26, said on her YouTube channel on Thursday. “Personally, I like to keep it as natural as possible, err on the side of less is more, but also, like, to each his own.”
Hair Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

The layered bob is the easiest, softest way to transition from long to short hair, and it's just so flattering

We're not sure if you've noticed by now, but bob hairstyles are undoubtedly *the* hair trend of the moment. The question is, which one do you go for? We've been spying the textured bob, sliced bob and blunt bobs all over our socials lately, but they all have one thing in common: they are very contemporary and striking cuts that you may not feel ready for if you're only just braving the chop.
Clovis, NMEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Freedom to stay masked also choice for the individual

Government's mask mandates have mostly been lifted across New Mexico and Texas. Declining numbers of COVID-19 cases certainly support a return to individual freedom that should never have been taken away. Now it's time to fight for the rights of individuals — and the businesses they own — who choose...
Skin Carecoveteur.com

Hollywood Skin-Care Expert Mimi Luzon’s Secrets for Radiant Skin

Mimi Luzon is a powerhouse name dominating the skin-care industry, having over 30 years of experience and building a name for herself as the go-to facialist for A-listers. As a skin aesthetician, Luzon has developed her eponymous line of luxurious products using one-of-a-kind formulations, including the cult-favorite 24K Pure Gold Treatment. Today, Luzon serves an impressive list of loyal clientele including Irina Shayk, Kaia Gerber, the Hadid sisters, and Naomi Campbell, to name a few. We met with the skin well-being expert to learn everything we need to know about achieving that summer glow in the warmer months.
RelationshipsLongmont Daily Times-Call

The Relationship Coach: Your mom, Part 2

In last week’s column, I talked about our relationship with our mothers. In particular, difficult relationships. I have a belief that the mother relationship is one of the most complex of all relationships, and the health of that relationship can have a great impact on our sense of well-being. When...
DrinksWrcbtv.com

Freedom From Alcohol Addiction

Originally Posted On: How to Live Freely Alcohol-Free – Addiction Freedom Now. Stepping away from alcohol is one of the biggest and most rewarding decisions you can make in life. It can be a daunting journey in the beginning, but once you attain a life without alcohol, you’ll find it is extremely rewarding. Kicking alcohol away for good can be a struggle as life around us gets in the way. Our social life is often filled with people who drink and it’s up to us to find ways of socializing without feeling the need to drink. Changing the way you think and approach both alcohol and your life without it doesn’t happen instantly. However, you can take several steps, bit by bit, to make the process easier.
Skin CareHartford Courant

The best wrinkle filler of 2021

Aging is an inevitable fact of life, and that comes with fine lines and wrinkles. If you’re not one to embrace them, there are solutions out there. While injections and cosmetic procedures don’t sit well with everyone’s comfort level or financial situation, wrinkle fillers are a great alternative. Wrinkle fillers...
Skin Caresantaclaritamagazine.com

Dysport or Botox?

Botox and Dysport are both neurotoxins used to treat and prevent wrinkles. As a matter of fact, there are a few other products on the market that do the same thing. They all have the same active ingredient called Botulinum Toxin. The difference is the level of concentration of the active ingredient and the preservatives used. It turns out, Dysport is more concentrated than Botox, when comparing FDA recommended doses. Because of this, Dysport is faster acting and longer lasting than Botox. Studies have shown it takes 4-7 days for Botox to become effective, whereas Dysport takes 1-3 days. In turn, Botox typically lasts about 3-4 months, with Dysport you can enjoy desired results for up to 5 months. Dysport delivers more natural looking results without creating an overdone look. Our team at SCENT Cosmetic are experts in achieving individual desired results. Each of our experts has been fully trained and credentialed in technique, with proven results. If you are looking to age gracefully come see one of our experts for Dysport.
HealthPosted by
POZ

The Freedom to Be

Alex Vance is not your ordinary person living with HIV. The 32-year-old advocate also deals with the virus daily in their work as an independent HIV and LGBTQ health and policy consultant. Before that, at the national organization AIDS United, they helped create a 134-page document titled “Ending the Epidemic in the United States: A Roadmap for Federal Action.” And before that, they headed advocacy and policy for the group AIDS Alabama.