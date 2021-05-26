newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

City Council puts Lake Shore Drive renaming on hold

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
Posted by 
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A bid to rename a significant portion of Lake Shore Drive for Chicago’s founder has been delayed, over the objections of its main sponsor. WBBM Newsradio’s Craig Dellimore reports.

www.audacy.com
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Shore Drive#City Council#2nd Ward#Aldermen#67th Street#African Heritage#Statues#Year Round Programming#River Walk#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Audacy

Body found at CTA Blue Line station in South Loop

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago police are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead Saturday at a CTA Blue Line station in South Loop. About 1 a.m., a CTA employee found the man unresponsive while walking down the stairs to the Blue Line platform in the 500 block of South LaSalle Avenue, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Audacy

Robberies reported at parks in Loop

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Police are warning residents of two recent robberies reported at parks in the Loop. In each incident, a large group of people surrounded someone in a park and took possession of their belongings by force, Chicago police said. The first robbery was reported about 7:20 p.m....
Chicago, ILPosted by
Audacy

COVID-19 outbreaks hit 11 suburban schools

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — In the last month, there have been 11 suburban schools hit by COVID-19 outbreaks in the Chicago area. There were zero COVID-19 outbreaks in schools in Lake and Kane counties over the last 30 days, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health dashboard. There were...
TrafficPosted by
Audacy

AAA: 34.4 million people expected to travel via car Memorial Day weekend; Eisenhower Expressway 'worst corridor' to use

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- COVID restrictions are starting to disappear, and that means more people will be hitting the road over the long holiday weekend. The end of COVID-19 restrictions on travel and large gatherings means the return of welcome summer traditions, like baseball games and concerts. But it also means the return of bumper to bumper traffic during the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
PoliticsPosted by
Audacy

Lightfoot's plan for civilian oversight of CPD has competition

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Critics of Mayor Lightfoot and even some aldermen who often are allies of hers side appear to be lining up against her proposal for a civilian police oversight panel. North Side Ald. Harry Osterman, who has worked with Lightfoot on issues like affordable housing, is supporting a...