Many Department of Defense (DoD) agencies have been urgently called to accelerate their modernization strategies in the wake of COVID-19. The pandemic has pushed employees en masse to remote work, expanding the attack surface of data-sensitive networks. Blurred network lines have made it an imperative for agency leaders to rethink their cybersecurity, but how confident are they about the DoD’s progress in achieving a zero trust model? Are new cybersecurity strategies now prioritized amidst drastic changes to the work environment?