Pasadena, MD

Police: Suspects robbed CVS, tied up workers before burglarizing Green Turtle in Pasadena

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Three suspects are in custody after allegedly robbing a CVS pharmacy and burglarizing a Green Turtle restaurant in Pasadena.

It happened overnight Wednesday just after 1 am.

An off site CVS employee called 911 after surveillance cameras showed workers at the store on Magothy Beach Road being tied up and robbed.

Arriving officers spotted a car speeding away from the store.

At the same time, three suspects reportedly ran out of the CVS through the parking lot, dropping a trash bag of medication and money.

Anne Arundel County Police say they chased the getaway car and used spike strips, before ultimately arresting the driver on I-495 near Kenilworth Avenue in Prince George's County.

Police also arrested two of the three suspects seen running away from the CVS, after they allegedly broke into a Green Turtle nearby.

The suspects are identified as 28-year-old Ashley Monique Gause and Terrance Clifton Brown, 20, both of Washington D.C., and 31-year-old Rashad Mitchell of Oxon Hill.

One suspect remains on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4720.

