Tesla Is Ditching Radar On Its Model 3 And Y Models

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on Tesla ditching it’s radar, Louis Navellier wrote:. More Fed officials are openly talking about “tapering,” but they are still a minority and the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement will be closely scrutinized for any change in the Fed’s language. I should add that San Francisco Fed President, Mary Daly, said on Tuesday that she is optimistic about the economy, but not ready to change Fed policy. Fedspeak translation: Daly is waiting for the unemployment rate to decline further, so the Fed can fulfill its unemployment mandate before tackling inflation. In the meantime, the 10-year Treasury bond remains remarkably well behaved and fell below 1.6% on Tuesday.