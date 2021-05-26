Individual convicted of second degree rape, false imprisonment for incident that occurred in 2010

A 33-year-old from New York has been convicted of second degree rape and false imprisonment for an incident that occurred in 2010.

According to the Baltimore County Circuit Court, in April 2010, a 19-year-old woman was walking into her apartment in Pikesville when she was grabbed from behind and pulled into the laundry room and sexually assaulted by an individual.

“The victim was able to provide a composite of the attacker and to describe to the police and a Sexual Assault Forensic nurse where the assailant had contact with her. We were able to retrieve DNA samples from those areas,” according to Lisa Dever, Chief of the Sexual Offense and Child Abuse Division of the Baltimore County States Attorney’s Office and the prosecutor of the case.

The DNA was input into a national database and through that process, police were able to identify Damilola Animashaun as the attacker who was serving a sentence for rape in New York State.

Animashaun was extradited to Maryland to stand trial and convicted by Judge Judith Ensor.

"I want to express my extreme gratitude to the victim of this horrible offense for her strength, the police for the excellent work in investigating and Lisa Dever for the successful prosecution of the case. In this collaborative process, we have succeeded in catching and convicting an individual clearly dangerous to the community,” said States Attorney Scott Shellenberger.

Sentencing will be before Judge Ensor in August after a presentence investigation is prepared.