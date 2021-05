Usually when I hear that any social media stars are coming to a huge event, I revert to the thinking that they’re only there to pull in the young viewers for ratings. In my opinion, they don’t really do anything that adds to the conversation of the show overall. But Addison Rae’s appearance last night at the MTV Movie and TV Awards might’ve just raised the bar for influencers at A-list events. She started making headlines at the very beginning with her red-carpet outfit by Christopher Esber, styled by THE Law Roach: