Religious Americans are less likely to endorse legal marijuana for recreational use

By Stephanie Kramer
Pew Research Center
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vast majority of adults in the United States support allowing marijuana to some extent, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. But opinions about whether and under what circumstances marijuana should be legal vary by Americans’ religious identity and their levels of religious commitment. U.S. adults who are...

Kidsmarijuanamoment.net

Youth Marijuana Use Remained Stable After States Started Enacting Legalization, Federal Report Finds

A new federal report is again challenging the prohibitionist narrative that state-level marijuana legalization leads to increased youth use. This time, the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) analyzed youth surveys of high school students from 2009 to 2019, concluding that there’s been “no measurable difference” in the percentage of those in grades 9-12 who reported consuming cannabis at least once in the past 30 days.
Pharmaceuticalsphysiciansweekly.com

Cannabis Exposures Higher in States With Legalized Marijuana

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Higher rates of cannabis product exposures reported to U.S. poison control centers are seen in states where marijuana is legal, suggesting that exposures may be expected to increase with expanded legalization in more states, according to a research letter published online May 24 in JAMA Network Open.
Religionnjtoday.net

Catholic Cryan could corrupt Constitution by pushing prayer on pupils

Americans have long held that in order to protect religious liberty for everyone, no religion could be advanced by the government and none could be prohibited. Despite the clear and complete ban on such activities, Senator Joseph P. Cryan endorsed teacher-led voluntary prayer in public schools. Cryan asserted his support...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Mexican Lower House Legalizes Recreational Use of Cannabis

The House of Representatives (Cámara de Diputados) of Mexico on March 10, 2021, voted to approve the Federal Law for… Read More….. The post Mexican Lower House Legalizes Recreational Use of Cannabis appeared first on Cannabis Law Report. Excerpt only …. Source : Mexican Lower House Legalizes Recreational Use of...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

States With Legal Recreational Marijuana Made $2.7 Billion in Tax Revenue Last Year, Report Finds

States that have legalized marijuana have seen billions of dollars in tax revenue as a result, according to a new report from the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP). MPP, a pro-legalization organization, found states made a combined total of $7.9 billion in tax revenue from recreational marijuana since sales began in 2014—with $2.7 billion in tax revenue reported in 2020.
KidsMetroTimes

Marijuana legalization has not spurred an increase in use among youth, contradicting prohibitionists

Prohibitionists have long claimed that marijuana legalization would precipitate a rise in cannabis use among young people. A new federal report shows otherwise. The U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) surveyed high school students from 2009 to 2019 and found there’s “no measurable difference” in the rate of cannabis consumption.
U.S. PoliticsThe Review

Opinion: The pros of legalized marijuana outweigh the cons

The legalization of marijuana has long been a topic of debate at the state level. It seems like those in favor of legalization are making progress as many states have made it legal or begun the process of making it legal. Earlier this month, New York became the 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana, resulting in the discussion surrounding the impacts of legalization becoming more relevant.
Phoenix, AZpinalcentral.com

Efforts to limit legal marijuana sponsorships fails

PHOENIX -- State lawmakers refused Monday to place restrictions on advertising marijuana that don't exist for liquor and, to a great extent, for tobacco products. HB 2809 sought an absolute ban on billboards advertising the product, now legal for adult use since approval of Proposition 207, within 1,000 feet if in the line of sight of any child care center, church, public park or public or private school. And any billboard already up would have to come down within 30 days of the law taking effect.
Politicsnatlawreview.com

The Trend Towards Legal Recreational Cannabis: Considerations for Employers

In the first four months of 2021, Virginia, New Mexico, New York and New Jersey passed laws legalizing or decriminalizing, in some form, recreational marijuana. Exactly how these laws will affect employers in these states is still an open question, but for now, employers should understand the nuances of the laws so they can prepare for the emerging reality that is legal marijuana.
Detroit, MIlegalnews.com

Hot topics on the minds of employers? Recreational marijuana use is no longer on the list... but religion is

Attorney Deborah Brouwer, co-managing partner of Detroit-based management-side labor and employment law firm Nemeth Law, P.C., says it’s never a dull moment for employers these days, but their priorities and concerns regarding employment laws and HR practices have dramatically shifted from just over a year ago. In considering the hundreds of client calls her firm receives each month, Brouwer looks at the topics now raised by employers - and those that have, at least temporarily, fallen off the radar.
Hawaii Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Key Hawaii Lawmaker Could Kill Marijuana Legalization Bill Despite Senate Approval

A marijuana legalization bill that was approved by the Hawaii Senate on Tuesday could be dead on arrival in the House, with a key committee chairman signaling that he might not even hold a hearing on the proposal. That would effectively kill the legislation for the session. House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Nakashima (D) said in a recent interview that he thinks the state should focus on improving its existing medical cannabis system before advancing adult-use legalization. “On legalization, I really think we need to get the medical marijuana program up and running in a much more healthy way before we’re ready for any kind of legalization,” he told Honolulu Civil Beat. “I really think the dispensaries really need to be given a chance to really perform.” Contacted by Marijuana Moment about those remarks, Nakashima replied that the bill “will have to be considered in the Health Committee before I will have jurisdiction” in the Judiciary panel. He did not address a follow-up question about whether he would take up the legislation if it clears its first stop in the House. Advocates have expressed frustration over procedural rules that allow a committee chair to singularly defeat legislation that has already advanced through the opposite chamber. The Senate overwhelmingly approved the legalization measure with a supermajority vote of 20-5 after going through the committee process there. “Rep. Nakashima states that he’d like to ‘get the medical marijuana program up and running.’ Yet the dispensaries are in support of adult-use legalization provided that medical cannabis patients remain protected,” Nikos Leverenz, board president for the Drug Policy Forum of Hawaii, told Marijuana Moment. “Dispensaries will have a competitive advantage when adult use is legalized, as was the case in Washington state. This includes those on Hawaii Island, which has a…
Virginia StateRoanoke Times

Zangana: Virginia wrong to legalize marijuana

Marijuana has become a controversial subject, and it is drawing arguments and discussions among both politicians and people. As there is a supportive group who are aiming the lights on the benefits of marijuana and attempting to draw a colorful and harmless picture of this natural plant, but the negative effects are overwhelming the positivity of it.
Pharmaceuticalstheurbantwist.com

Marijuana Legalization Updates for 2021

Cannabis remains illegal at the federal level. However, medical marijuana is legal in 35 states, as well as the District of Columbia. In 11 of these jurisdictions and Washington, D.C., recreational use of marijuana is permitted. The adult-use program, however, is for those aged at least 21 years. Today, about 69 percent of Americans live in a state with legalized recreational or medical cannabis use. Voters in six states shared their views on the legalization of recreational and medical marijuana during the November 2020 elections. According to a Pew Research study conducted in November 2019, nine out of 10 people in the U.S. favor the legalization of either adult-use or medical cannabis. Support for the legalization of marijuana crossed party lines. This has improved since the origins of 420.