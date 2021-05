The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain platform and a collection of protocols. The protocol was formed with the intention to do away with the scalability issues faced by some of the older blockchain networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum, to name a few. The Nervos blockchain is a layer-1 protocol, and it makes use of a series of layer 2 scaling solutions so as to allow high volume use cases. The Nervos Network platform utilizes a PoW or Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. The native token of the Nervos Network is called CKB, which is also known as the CKByte among traders.