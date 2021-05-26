Dan Hardy intends to compete in boxing by end of 2021

Former UFC welterweight contender Dan Hardy has confirmed that he has been officially released from the UFC after requesting his dismissal. Hardy earlier this week posted a Tweet that suggested he had been ‘freed’ from his UFC contract. On Thursday, “The Outlaw” confirmed with MMAFighting.com that he has indeed been officially let go by the UFC at his own request. Hardy said that he received his release letter on Tuesday, which means that he is now a free agent and free to sign with any promotion. He has already hinted that he could be in talks with RIZIN in Japan and has suggested that he could fight Nick Diaz there, though Diaz is still under UFC contract.