It was a huge weekend for the NBA, as the 2020 Hall of Fame class was inducted and the regular season came to a close. At the Hall of Fame induction, Vanessa Bryant, widow of the late Kobe Bryant, gave an incredible speech in honor of her husband and his achievements. In addition to Bryant's induction, a host of other legends from the NBA and Men's and Women's College Basketball were also enshrined, including Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and Tamika Catchings. On the court, the playoff seeding is complete and the Play-in Tournament participants will play this week to decide the seven and eight seeds in each conference.