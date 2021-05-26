newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement during "Pat McAfee Show"

By Katie Cox
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0LBD_0aCLYHv500

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri announced Wednesday on the "Pat McAfee Show" that he is retiring after 24 seasons.

The 48-year-old is the NFL's all-time scoring leader with 2,674 points between his 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and his first 10 seasons with the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN, Vinatieri made 28 game-winning kicks during his career and has four Super Bowl rings — one from the Colts and three from the Patriots — the most of any NFL kicker.

"By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first," Vinatieri told McAfee Wednesday during his show.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WRTV

WRTV

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Announces Retirement#The Indianapolis Colts#The New England Patriots#Espn#Mcafee Wednesday#Indianapolis#England#Rings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the toughest games on Colts' 2021 schedule

The Indianapolis Colts released their schedule on Wednesday night so we now know their path to the playoffs and how difficult that road might be. We went through giving our game-by-game predictions for the upcoming campaign and while the Colts came out with a strong record, the path will not be easy for Indy.
NFLStampede Blue

Analyzing Colts Biggest Threats in the AFC: Tennessee Titans

While the Chiefs have the best quarterback in the game, the Titans clearly have the best running back, and it is not even close. The Titans' success on offense relies solely on Derrick “King” Henry. Henry rushed for over 2,000 yards and added 17 scores, a year after putting up over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns. Henry is just overpowered; he can stiff-arm grown men like ragdolls, he is absurdly fast for his massive frame, and he can handle the hits without any sign of attrition, as he has over 700 touches over the past two seasons. He also seems to really like playing against Indy, as he had over 100 yards in both matchups last season and got 3 scores at Lucas Oil Stadium (against an injury-ravaged Colts’ defense, but still a mighty feat). Next to Henry is Ryan Tannehill, who has enjoyed a career resurgence with the Titans, and is now an incredibly effective quarterback who benefits a lot from the play-action throws opposing defenses allow while overcommitting to stop Henry. A.J Brown has also emerged as a true #1 receiver and will continue to lead the Titans’ receiving core.
NFLUSA Today

Ex-Colts WR Daurice Fountain signs with Chiefs

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, per his agent. Fountain signed with the Chiefs after being one of five players to attend their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. A fifth-round pick for the Colts in 2018, Fountain...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Carson Wentz: Dealing with non-COVID illness

Wentz missed Monday's practice with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, per coach Frank Reich, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports. Reich described Wentz as "under the weather" and doesn't expect this illness to linger, as he hopes Wentz will be ready to practice again in 24 hours. Unless Wentz's absence stretches well beyond expectations, this illness should have little impact on his ability to build rapport with the Colts' receivers in camp.
NFLStampede Blue

My 53 man roster prediction

QB (2)- Wentz, Eason. This was pretty easy I don't see our 6th round QB beating out Eason and it doesn't make sense to carry 3 QBs this season. Some people think Wilkins will get beat out by Jackson but I think those people are over thinking things. Wilkins has been very dependable for us.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Paris Ford UDFA profile

Former Pitt safety, Paris Ford, doesn't look to me like the type of player who makes it in the NFL. In early mock drafts, prior to his terrible pro day workout, Ford was projected by some to be a 2nd or 3rd round pick. Instead of being selected on Day 2, Ford wasn't drafted at all.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Week 1 Colts vs. Seahawks Biggest Storylines

Indianapolis Colts fans will get to see new franchise QB Carson Wentz make his regular season debut as a member of the blue and white right away in Week 1 against the NFC West powerhouse Seattle Seahawks. Aside from Wentz's debut, there's a couple of major storylines to following ahead...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Urged To Make Move For Star WR On Trade Block

With plenty of cap space remaining, the Indianapolis Colts could find themselves in an envious position when it comes to a star wide receiver who could be on the move. As the Atlanta Falcons continue to have discussions regarding the trade of star wide receiver Julio Jones, Indianapolis' $22 million in remaining cap space and the need for a true No. 1 receiver makes them an ideal destination for the All-Pro and future Hall of Famer.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts training camp chances 'looking good' for return to Grand Park in Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing is final yet, but the Colts are hoping they’ll be holding training camp back at Westfield’s Grand Park this summer after being forced to spend last August at the team facility due to the NFL’s COVID-19 precautions. The Indianapolis franchise has plenty of reason to be optimistic.
NFLYardbarker

Film Room: Kylen Granson is the perfect Frank Reich "Y" Tight End

It took a little bit for the Colts to draft an offensive player in the 2021 NFL Draft, but they finally pulled the trigger with tight end Kylen Granson in the fourth round. While the pick was scrutinized by some in the draft community, I think this could be the best value pick of the draft for the team.
NFLStampede Blue

Colts Way Too Early 53 Man Roster and Depth Chart Prediction

The Indianapolis Colts have not long wrapped up their 2021 draft and signed some undrafted free agents to fill out the 90 man roster. The Colts rookies have attended mini camps while the veterans are fully in the midst of off-season workouts. The focus has now switched to the 2021 playing campaign.
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks open as 3-point underdogs for 2021 season opener at Colts

The NFL schedule release happened last week and while we won’t see the Seattle Seahawks in regular season action for another four months, bookies have set the opening lines already for Week 1. The Westgate Superbook has the Seahawks as 3-point road underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts. That game kicks...
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

Panthers begin second phase of offseason workouts, plan training camp with Colts

The NFL offseason rolls on. Despite the NFL Players’ Assocation advocating for players not to attend voluntary offseason programs over the past couple months, Monday marked the beginning of the second phase of the 2021 offseason program. The second phase runs through May 21 and includes virtual meetings and on-field, no-contact drills with coaches.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts revise offseason workout schedule

The Indianapolis Colts decided to revise their offseason workout schedule, which will now end before the month of June arrives. Though the Colts were intended to have three OTA sessions in May and early June followed by mandatory minicamp in to end the offseason in the middle of June, the Colts will be on site for the next two weeks before breaking for summer.
NFLIndianapolis Colts

No Position Switch for Quenton Nelson after Colts Sign Eric Fisher

Following Anthony Castonzo's retirement earlier this year, the Colts' brain trust put everything on the table to address the team's need at left tackle. There was one option, though, the Colts had to consider but didn't want to explore: Move Quenton Nelson from left guard to left tackle. "That was...
NFLYardbarker

Mo Alie-Cox Considered Colts' Most Underrated Player

On a deep overall roster, one veteran Indianapolis Colts' offensive weapon stands out as its most underrated player: tight end Mo Alie-Cox. According to Pro Football Focus's Sam Monson, Alie-Cox leads the way for the Colts as the franchise's most underrated player through PFF's grading metrics. Alie-Cox saw a career-high...