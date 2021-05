There are a number of beloved horror franchises that appeal to audiences for a variety of reasons, but part of what makes The Conjuring franchise so compelling is that each unsettling endeavor is inspired by the real-life case files of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, with the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It being no exception. The new sequel is inspired by an incident in which a man claimed he was possessed by an otherworldly spirit, which resulted in him murdering his own landlord. Check out the above featurette that dives into the creepy encounter and see The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in theaters and on HBO Max on June 4th.