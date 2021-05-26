newsbreak-logo
Terrifying Waterbed Scene In New Conjuring Movie Was Inspired By True Events

By Jess Hardiman
ladbible.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has said the chilling waterbed scene in the forthcoming movie was inspired by real-life events:. The film is the third of The Conjuring franchise, and will see Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who take on the Arne Cheyenne Johnson case - the first US court case in which a murder suspect claimed demonic possession as a defence.

