Terrifying Waterbed Scene In New Conjuring Movie Was Inspired By True Events

The Conjuring franchise has proven to be more successful than anyone could have imagined, and between the original two movies and the long list of spinoffs that have followed, the series has now grossed $1.9 billion against a combined budget of $139.5 million. It’s an incredible, unbelievable feat, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It opens the door to even more exciting possibilities moving forward, all while trying something new with the story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Shifting gears from the spooky goings-on in James Wan’s movies, this third chapter tackles Satanism, and the results are truly terrifying. Once again based on true events, the story follows Arne Cheyenne Johnson, the subject of the first court case in American history where the defence was that he killed someone while under demonic possession. With the clock ticking and his life on the line, Ed and Lorraine have to find the source of the demon, all while fending off some formidable supernatural entities.