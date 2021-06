One of the keys to having a successful social media presence is being relatable, and there’s nothing more relatable than shared pop culture references, especially when quoting one of your favorite shows. Since its historic sweep of the 2020 Emmys, Schitt’s Creek has become a touchstone of pop culture; it also helps that it’s a veritable font of relatable quotes about life, full of memorable references that can help you document your everyday experiences perfectly on the ‘gram. Whether you’re having a chill movie night with your family or enjoying a virtual happy hour in your own pad, these Schitt’s Creek quotes are here to caption the memories.