Yuma, AZ

Yuma community asking for the public’s help this Memorial Day

By Adonis Albright
Posted by 
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago

News 11's Adonis Albright speaks with local veterans about how they're honoring the fallen men and women who served our country

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Memorial Day is right around the corner, and the veteran's community in Yuma is welcoming everyone this Monday to come out and honor the fallen men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Multiple organizations, including the American Legion, will be taking part in this year's ceremonies.

Volunteers are needed this Saturday at 7 a.m. at the Desert Lawn Memorial Park to help lay crosses on the grave of every veteran.

Anyone can volunteer. Mark Martinez, the Post Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1763, says this is a great opportunity to bring kids to learn the importance of Memorial Day at an early age.

"We need to honor our fallen - the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice, not only for our country but for our way of life. We need to remember them. We need to teach our children so that it doesn’t go away", said Martinez.

The American Legion, VFW, AMVETS, and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) are just some of the local organizations holding and participating in the events on Memorial Day.

Beginning 8 a.m. The American Legion will kick things off Monday morning by dropping wreaths into the river at the Ocean to Ocean Bridge Highway. Following the ceremony at the river, the VFW will be holding its ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Another ceremony will also be held at Sunset Vista. Events will feature the raising of the flags along with the national anthem.

Volunteers are also needed the day after Memorial Day, around 3 p.m., at the cemetery to help recover the crosses from veterans' graves.

"We have the marine base. We have YPG, so we are a veteran-based town.

To find out more about all of the events happening on Memorial Day, visit the VFW Post 1763's Facebook page .

