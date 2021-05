After a one-off return to August in 2020 due when COVID-19 ransacked the golf calendar, the PGA Championship moves back to its “new” May dates in 2021. The 103rd playing of this championship takes place at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina and will feature its usually loaded field of top-ranked professionals. Collin Morikawa aims to defend his title from TPC Harding Park a year ago while Rory McIlroy will be trying to repeat his runaway eight-stroke victory at Kiawah from the 2012 PGA. With fans returning, albeit in a limited capacity, this year, the chase for the Wanamaker Trophy will feel a bit more normal, but the golf will be anything but typical.