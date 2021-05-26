newsbreak-logo
Frederick County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Frederick THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for north central Maryland. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.

alerts.weather.gov
