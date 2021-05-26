Happy Birthday Stevie Nicks: Relive the Music Icon’s Memorable Moments

It’s been over three years since the surprising news that Fleetwood Mac had parted ways with Lindsey Buckingham. After that April 9, 2018 announcement, Buckingham did a solo tour while his former bandmates did an extensive tour of their own, augmented by new recruits Mike Campbell and Neil Finn. Then on Feb. 9, 2019, it was revealed that Buckingham had suffered vocal cord damage as a result of open heart surgery. He has since appeared to have recovered and was even planning to return to the road in 2020, but the pandemic postponed that. In a new interview with Nile Rodgers for Apple Music 1, Buckingham talks about some of the classic songs he wrote for the band, his former relationship with Stevie Nicks, and his admiration for Mick Fleetwood.