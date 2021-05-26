newsbreak-logo
Barton County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL AND NORTH CENTRAL BARTON COUNTIES At 304 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles south of Dorrance, or 12 miles northwest of Claflin, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Russell and north central Barton Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN

alerts.weather.gov
Barton County, KS
Dorrance, KS
Claflin, KS
